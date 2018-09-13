Maskwacis man, Rocky man charged after home invasion

Another violent home invasion incident is being investigated by the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokeperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On September 11, 2018 at 3:42 a.m. the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Duty and General Investigation Section, with assistance from Maskwacis RCMP, were called to investigate a home invasion with a firearm involving four suspects. None of the suspects were present upon police arrival and one victim had received minor injuries.

“Police searched the area and located one suspect who was arrested without incident. Police apprehended a male later that day after he had returned to the scene to commit further offences. Further investigation lead to the identity of the other suspects.

“Trevor Raine, 50-years-old, of Maskwacis Alberta and Nathan Saddleback, 27-years-old, of Rocky Mountain House have been jointly charged with: Breaking and entering with intent to commit and indictable offence, use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

“Trevor Raine 50-years-old has been additionally charged with forcible confinement and possession of a controlled substance.

“All the parties involved are known to each other. Both those arrested have been remanded into custody with a first court appearance of September 13, 2018.

“Arrest warrants have been issued for Trisha Bull 28-years-old of Wetaskiwin and Darcy Netterfield 38-years-old of no fixed address as they have not yet been located. “

