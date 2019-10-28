Maskwacis man sought in ‘hospital ride’ carjacking

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Camrose Police Service collaborate on recovering stolen car

The Wetaskiwin RCMP and Camrose police are looking for a Maskwacis man in relation to a carjacking investigation.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP took one female in custody and have an arrest warrant for a male following a robbery involving a vehicle which occurred in Wetaskiwin on October 23.

“On October 24, Camrose Police Service was instrumental in locating the stolen vehicle and arresting the female suspect.

“On the morning of October 23, the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint that two suspects took a victim’s Oldsmobile Alero while he was parked outside a local business. The male suspect allegedly had a firearm, and the female suspect a knife.

“The female asked for help with a medical condition and the victim allowed her into his car to drive her to the hospital. Once in the car, the female produced the knife and demanded the car.

“The victim complied and the two suspects drove away with his car. During the incident the victim was not injured and at no time was a gun observed.

“On October 24, while responding to an unrelated incident, Camrose Police Service located the stolen Alero and arrested the female suspect. Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) members took custody of her.

“32-year-old Ashley Renee Applegarth is facing two charges: robbery with other offensive weapon and theft of vehicle. A judicial interim release hearing has been held and she has been released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on October 29, 2019.

“30-year-old Tyson James Applegarth, of Maskwacis, has been charged with robbery with other offensive weapon and theft of car. He has not been located and a warrant of arrest has been issued.

“If you have information about the whereabouts of Tyson Applegarth, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions exist for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Blowing snow and icy roads have drivers slowing down on their daily commute to work

Sylvan Lake faith community prays for elected officials at annual breakfast

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Oct. 25 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

Wind warning issued for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

At roughly 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, a wind warning was issued by Environment Canada

Two women charged in connection to car jacking and assault

Sylvan Lake RCMP have charged two women in connection with a vehicle theft which lead to collisions

Two women arrested after Sylvan Lake theft, multiple collisions

Two women are facing charges involving vehicle theft and causing multiple collisions

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

Rebels drop sixth straight to T-Birds in shootout

Rebels hit road for six-game road trip

Worker at Calgary assisted-living home stabbed to death, client arrested

Crews provided first aid but 47-year-old Deborah Onwu died of her injuries

Alberta finance minister says diversifying revenues is a long-term ‘luxury’

Travis Toews said government should be less dependent on oil, natural gas royalties

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Most Read