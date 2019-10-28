Maskwacis man sought in ‘hospital ride’ carjacking

The Wetaskiwin RCMP and Camrose police are looking for a Maskwacis man in relation to a carjacking investigation.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP took one female in custody and have an arrest warrant for a male following a robbery involving a vehicle which occurred in Wetaskiwin on October 23.

“On October 24, Camrose Police Service was instrumental in locating the stolen vehicle and arresting the female suspect.

“On the morning of October 23, the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint that two suspects took a victim’s Oldsmobile Alero while he was parked outside a local business. The male suspect allegedly had a firearm, and the female suspect a knife.

“The female asked for help with a medical condition and the victim allowed her into his car to drive her to the hospital. Once in the car, the female produced the knife and demanded the car.

“The victim complied and the two suspects drove away with his car. During the incident the victim was not injured and at no time was a gun observed.

“On October 24, while responding to an unrelated incident, Camrose Police Service located the stolen Alero and arrested the female suspect. Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) members took custody of her.

“32-year-old Ashley Renee Applegarth is facing two charges: robbery with other offensive weapon and theft of vehicle. A judicial interim release hearing has been held and she has been released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on October 29, 2019.

“30-year-old Tyson James Applegarth, of Maskwacis, has been charged with robbery with other offensive weapon and theft of car. He has not been located and a warrant of arrest has been issued.

“If you have information about the whereabouts of Tyson Applegarth, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca