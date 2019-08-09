Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for information about a break and enter to one of the schools on the reserve.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “On August 7, 2019, Maskwacis RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter into the Nipisihkopahk Secondary School on the Samson Band in Maskwacis.

“Three suspects and a dog are seen entering the property multiple times between the hours of 00:50 a.m. and 05:30 a.m. A safe, along with computer equipment were stolen and property within the school was damaged.

“Suspect 1:

– Black zip-up hoodie

– Dark Grey shorts

– Black shoes

– Pink sweater used to cover his face

“Suspect 2:

– Light Grey or white hoodie

– Red shirt underneath

– Grey sweatpants

– Light ball cap

“Suspect 3:

– Wearing all black

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP Detachment at 780-585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

