Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP investigating break and enter to school

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for information about a break and enter to one of the schools on the reserve.

According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “On August 7, 2019, Maskwacis RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter into the Nipisihkopahk Secondary School on the Samson Band in Maskwacis.

“Three suspects and a dog are seen entering the property multiple times between the hours of 00:50 a.m. and 05:30 a.m. A safe, along with computer equipment were stolen and property within the school was damaged.

“Suspect 1:

– Black zip-up hoodie

– Dark Grey shorts

– Black shoes

– Pink sweater used to cover his face

“Suspect 2:

– Light Grey or white hoodie

– Red shirt underneath

– Grey sweatpants

– Light ball cap

“Suspect 3:

– Wearing all black

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP Detachment at 780-585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says
Next story
B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Laker Fire Department lends a hand for Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day was Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen

Sylvan Lake Library transforms into bat box workshop

A bat box build and info session was held Aug. 7 raised awareness to bat conservation and importance

Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Young Tees-area eventer earns top-placed Canadian title

Mikayla Hoffman, 15, placed 12th place out of 48 riders

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP investigating break and enter to school

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Manhunt over: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck were discovered days apart

Mayor of B.C. fugitives’ hometown says outcome of manhunt ‘devastating’

Manitoba RCMP believe they’ve found the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read