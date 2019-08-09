Maskwacis RCMP report computers, safe stolen from school

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for information about a break and enter to one of the schools on the reserve.
According to a press release from Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “On August 7, 2019, Maskwacis RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter into the Nipisihkopahk Secondary School on the Samson Band in Maskwacis.
“Three suspects and a dog are seen entering the property multiple times between the hours of 00:50 a.m. and 05:30 a.m. A safe, along with computer equipment were stolen and property within the school was damaged.
“Suspect 1:
– Black zip-up hoodie
– Dark Grey shorts
– Black shoes
– Pink sweater used to cover his face
“Suspect 2:
– Light Grey or white hoodie
– Red shirt underneath
– Grey sweatpants
– Light ball cap
“Suspect 3:
– Wearing all black
If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP Detachment at 780-585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”