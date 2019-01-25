Maskwacis RCMP use special tech to reduce license plate theft

Maskwacis RCMP are helping the community cut down on license plate theft.

According to Maskwacis RCMP detachment spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “On January 16, 2019 Maskwacis RCMP installed over 200 anti theft screws to secure vehicle licence plates for local residents and businesses.

“The Maskwacis RCMP attended each of the Four Nations and provided the anti theft screws to the residents at no charge, also providing an informational pamphlet with auto theft protection tips. The screws require a specific tool to be removed, which makes it difficult for the licence plates to be stolen.”

Auto Theft Protection Tips

Cst. Morgan stated, “A professional can steal your vehicle in just 30 seconds without even having the key. Protect your vehicle with these tips:

· Always roll up your vehicle’s windows and lock the doors.

· Never leave your vehicle unattended while it’s running.

· If you have a garage, use it and lock it.

· Never leave your vehicle keys in plain view or easily accessible.

· Keep your vehicle registration and proof of insurance on you at all times.

· Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

· Never leave valuables or packages in full view inside your vehicle.

· Never leave your keys in your car.

· Look around. Be aware of your surroundings in parking lots or at gas stations.

“The Maskwacis RCMP continue to provide this service and have additional screws which can be installed at the Maskwacis RCMP detachment during business hours.”

