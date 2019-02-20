Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

A 33 year old Maskwacis woman is dead and a Wetaskiwin man has been charged with murder and sexual assault in relation to the incident.

According to a press release from RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, “On Feb. 15, 2019 at approximately 3:05 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on the Samson Cree nation.

“Once on scene, police located the unresponsive female inside the residence who was later declared deceased by EMS. An adult male victim was also located with minor injuries. Another male was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“The RCMP Major Crimes Unit with assistance from the Red Deer Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and Serious Crimes Branch continued to investigate.

“An autopsy was held this morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and the manner of death of Shavannah Krystal Buffalo, 33, was determined to be a homicide.

“Sheldon Joseph Jonah Applegarth, 34, of Wetaskiwin has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

“He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance will be on March 5, 2019 in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court via CCTV.

“While the investigation continues, the RCMP can confirm that they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to this incident.

“As this matter is now before the court no further information will be provided.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks
Next story
Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

Just Posted

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Sylvan Lake may soon eliminate hybrid school-playground zones

Amendments to the Traffic Bylaw are expected to come before Town Council at a later date

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Alberta’s Pascale Paradis earns bronze in 7.5 km Female Biathlon

Canada Games action carries through to March 2nd

Most Read