Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

A 33 year old Maskwacis woman is dead and a Wetaskiwin man has been charged with murder and sexual assault in relation to the incident.

According to a press release from RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, “On Feb. 15, 2019 at approximately 3:05 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on the Samson Cree nation.

“Once on scene, police located the unresponsive female inside the residence who was later declared deceased by EMS. An adult male victim was also located with minor injuries. Another male was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“The RCMP Major Crimes Unit with assistance from the Red Deer Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and Serious Crimes Branch continued to investigate.

“An autopsy was held this morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton and the manner of death of Shavannah Krystal Buffalo, 33, was determined to be a homicide.

“Sheldon Joseph Jonah Applegarth, 34, of Wetaskiwin has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

“He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance will be on March 5, 2019 in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court via CCTV.

“While the investigation continues, the RCMP can confirm that they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to this incident.

“As this matter is now before the court no further information will be provided.”

