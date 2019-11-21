Millet gas station robbed, worker bear sprayed

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station in Millet was robbed and the employee assaulted.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On November 16, 2019, at approximately 7:14 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Millet Petro-Canada. One male suspect robbed the Millet Petro-Canada using bear spray, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and torch lighters.

“The lone male suspect with a covered face, entered the store, approached the female store clerk demanding cash and cigarettes. The store clerk handed over the cash and the suspect grabbed the lighters and started to leave the store but returned and sprayed the store clerk with the bear spray in the face.

“The suspect male then left in a dark colored lifted truck heading northbound on Highway 2A. The suspect is described as very tall, medium to heavy build, wearing a grey sweater, black jeans, grey toque with a fitted mask over his face and a deep voice.

“The truck believed to be involved was torched a short time later within the Town of Millet and was determined to have been stolen earlier that morning out of Leduc. The female store clerk was treated at scene by EMS. The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect.

“If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca