The northern lights contrast with this scene of a Jeep that rolled Friday night. The incident occurred east of Ponoka on Highway 53 and at it is believed icy patches on the highway were a factor. There were little to no injuries from the incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Blowing snow on Friday afternoon caused for icy spots on area highways in the evening

A rollover east of Ponoka Friday night resulted in little to no injuries to a Ponoka driver.

At about 7:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene of a Jeep that rolled on Highway 53 east of Ponoka just before Secondary Highway 821.

At the time there were icy sections along the highway. These patches of ice were caused by blowing snow during the day, which then froze when the sun set and temperatures dropped.

Several good samaritans stopped to provide the driver assistance and to call emergency crews.

Firefighters with the Ponoka County East District Fire Department and Guardian Ambulance crews attended the scene.

These icy patches kept emergency crews busy in other communities. The Bashaw Fire Department also had to deal with a few collisions in its zone, however, the severity of the collisions are unknown.

 

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department investigate a Jeep that rolled Friday night east of Ponoka on Highway 53. At the time of the rollover there were icy patches along area highways. It’s believed there were little to no injuries from the incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

