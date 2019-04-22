Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit on one-way road in Nisku

Leduc RCMP allege a vehicle was driving the wrong way down a one-way street when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle on Easter Sunday.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Sheldon Silveira, “The Leduc RCMP are investigating a serious collision where an S.U.V. struck a motorcycle which occurred late this evening and left one male with serious injuries.

“At 10:28 p.m., the Leduc RCMP were dispatched to an S.U.V. versus motorcycle which occurred on Airport Road in front of the Holiday Inn in Nisku, Alberta. EMS attended the scene and transported the 39-year-old male driver to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

“Initial investigation of the scene indicates that the driver of the S.U.V. proceeded the wrong direction on Airport Road colliding with the oncoming motorcycle. Drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor.

The RCMP continues to investigate this collision. No further update will be provided.”

Last month a motorcyclist was killed on the Anthony Henday in Edmonton after police alleged an SUV braked on the freeway and the bike collided with it from behind.

