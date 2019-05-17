National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day is May 18

The Victoria Day long weekend typically marks the start of the road trip season for many Albertans. The RCMP reminds all road users, drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians alike, that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

The week of May 14-20 is Canada Road Safety Week, a seven-day national campaign led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, aimed at making our roads the safest in the world. The annual awareness campaign includes National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on May 18.

The Alberta RCMP will focus this year’s campaign on tackling impaired and distracted driving through enforcement operations across the province to work towards Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 – Towards Zero: The Safest Roads in the World.

During the 2018 Victoria Day long weekend (May 18-21), there were two fatal collisions and 43 collisions causing injury in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions. Alberta RCMP Traffic Services issued 2,831 speeding tickets, 135 tickets for seatbelt violations and 46 tickets for distracted driving.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving and riding decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

Submitted by RCMP K Division