New Years Day arrest in Wetaskiwin involves weapon, cocaine

Wetaskiwin RCMP and partners have seized a weapon and more drugs after a New Years Day arrest.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On Jan 1, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Maskwacis Community Response Unit executed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wetaskiwin.

“All occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

“As a result a prohibited weapon and cocaine valued at $2,400 were seized.

“Collin Bull (18) of Maskwacis, Alta was charged with the following offences: Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, seven counts of Breach of probation, Possession of a prohibited device contrary to order, Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized and Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

“He was brought before a justice of the peace where he was remanded for court in Wetaskiwin on Jan 3, 2019.”

