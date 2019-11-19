Nothing funny about funny money in Leduc

Leduc RCMP investigate multiple files involving counterfeit currency

Business owners in the Leduc area should be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith, “Leduc RCMP have received reports from several businesses in town regarding the use of counterfeit money. The RCMP are reminding businesses of preventative steps they can take to reduce counterfeit money incidents.

“All Canadian currency shares the same security features:

· Raised ink on the large denomination in the corner;

· Raised ink on the words “Bank of Canada” and “Banque du Canada”

· In the hologram look at the numbers that match the note’s value.

“In addition, all US currency shares these security features:

· Hold the note to light to see an embedded thread running vertically to the right of the portrait. The thread is imprinted with a small US flag in an alternating pattern and is visible form both sides of the note. The thread grows yellow when illuminated by ultraviolet light.

· Tilt the note to see the denomination in the lower right corner on the front shift from copper to green.

“If a business suspects it has been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction, they should take the following steps:

· Ensure that no one is at risk

· Politely refuse the note and explain that it is thought to be counterfeit

· Ask for another note and check it as well

· Advised the person to check the bill with local police

· Inform local police of a possible attempt to pass counterfeit currency

“If the bill is thought to be fake after a transaction, business owners should keep it and record all relevant information including its denomination and serial number. Record the details of how the bank note was received: time, context, description of the person who used it and any accomplices, vehicle license plate number, etc. Then they should contact local police.

“Please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or your local police if you believe you have been the victim of counterfeit currency. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), online at www.P3TIPS.com or by using “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

