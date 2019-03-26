One Maskwacis man arrested after gun seized on reserve

Maskwacis RCMP locate loaded handgun during search warrant

Maskwacis RCMP have seized a firearm after executing a search warrant in the townsite Mar. 12.

“On March 12, 2019, the Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit (CRU) conducted a search warrant in the Samson Townsite and located a loaded revolver handgun,” stated a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cst. Cale Marriott.

“Around 8 a.m., CRU members made entry into a single family dwelling, where they located the handgun unsecured in a bedroom.

“22 year-old Blaine Saskatchewan was arrested and charged with possession of the handgun and unsafe storage. Saskatchewan was on release conditions not to attend Maskwacis and was also charged with failing to comply with his conditions.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

