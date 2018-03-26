One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP coped with a one-night crime wave that involved stolen booze and smashed windows March 24, but arrested suspects in every investigation.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 24th, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP attended numerous calls involving a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion, mischief at Master Cell Tech, a suspicious vehicle in the area of 40th Avenue and 57 Street, and a Robbery at 55th Street and 37A Avenue. With the assistance from the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section four suspects were located and arrested.

“At 3:07 in the morning police were first dispatched to a complaint of a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion. The suspects broke a window and entered the business taking several bottles of liquor. The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. Video footage was obtained.

“At 4:47 in the morning police were dispatched to an alarm at Master Cell Tech in Wetaskiwin. There was a loud bang and glass breaking heard from the alarm. Police attended and were able to confirm that there was a broken entry door but no entry to the business was made. Video footage showed three individuals walking by.

“At 4:57 in the morning police were dispatched to a break and enter at a residence. The homeowners were bear sprayed and could hear someone inside the residence. Police arrived on scene and were informed their vehicle, a black SUV, had been stolen from their driveway and the suspects were gone. The individuals had their faces covered and were not identified at the time.

“At 9:30 in the morning police were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint. A black SUV had been seen driving at a high rate of speed with smashed out windows. The vehicle was not located at this time.

“At 10:26 in the evening police were called to the Wetaskiwin McDonalds. The community peace officer had been flagged down by a man who had been bear sprayed and his cell phone stolen. The suspects in this incident were driving the black SUV from the previous files. The vehicle was later located in Wetaskiwin. The black SUV that was stolen from the residential break and enter was later recovered behind Rigger’s bar. With the assistance of surveillance all parties were identified and located at a residence near the vehicle,” stated Hepburn.

According to RCMP a male youth 16-years-old from Maskwacis has been charged with break and enter business, theft under $5,000, possession of property over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, two counts of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

A male youth 14-years-old from Maskwacis has been charged with two counts of robbery, break and enter business, theft under $5,000, two counts of fail to comply with Undertaking, two counts of fail to comply with probation, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief under $5,000.

Both youths remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on April 4.

Donovan Lightning, 25-Years-Old of Maskwacis, has been charged with mischief Under $5,000, fail to comply with undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime, robbery and two Traffic Safety offences. Lightning remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on March 29.

Shalien Ward, 23-Years-Old from Maskwacis, has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She was released on her own recognizance for court in Wetaskiwin on March 29.

All parties are well known to police.

