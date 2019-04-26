One of Leduc stolen guns seized by Wetaskiwin RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP have laid 20 charges after guns, drugs and ammunition were seized in a raid Apr. 24.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On April 24, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“RCMP searched the residence and located firearms, illegal drugs, and ammunition.

“The following items were seized from the residence:

· Approximately 48 grams of Methamphetamine

· Approximately 1.5 grams of Fentanyl

· Approximately 7.5 grams of Cocaine

· Approximately 48 grams of Cannabis

· Approximately 8 grams of Mushrooms

· Approximately 1,150 rounds of ammunition

· Three firearms

“One of the firearms seized from the residence was stolen during a break and enter in Leduc on April 23, 2019 and is valued at $27,000.

“Michael Allen Cook (33) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2

· Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of mushrooms

· Careless storage of a firearm x3

· Possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

· Break and enter to steal firearm

· Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized x2

· Possession of a prohibited firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

· Unauthorized possession of an unloaded prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition

· Possession of a firearm in contravention of an order x3

· Possession of ammunition in contravention of an order

“Michael Kevin Drinnan (34) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of fentanyl

· Possession of cocaine

“Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to thank those who provided information to Crime Stoppers. We encourage anyone who has information that may be valuable to police to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“The “K” Division Crime Reduction Strategy is a targeted, evidence based approach to policing. This model enables police to identify repeat offenders, conduct targeted enforcement initiatives and to address the root cause of a crime. This method of policing is used in several countries across the world and has had proven success.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

