One person dead in head-on collision near Stettler

Stettler RCMP are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person Mar. 25.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cst. Mike Hibbs Mar. 26, “On March 25, 2019, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Stettler RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 12 near Stettler.

“The car was travelling westbound on Highway 12 when it collided head on with an eastbound semi-truck.

“The 57-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the car was deceased at the scene. The semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries.

“The name of the deceased will not be released.

Stettler RCMP and RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor and the collision remains under investigation.”

