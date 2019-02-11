UPDATE One person in custody after Leduc student reports threatening message

UPDATE

From Leduc RCMP: This afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. Leduc RCMP responded to a report of uttering threats at Father Leduc Elementary School. A student found a threatening snap chat post concerning the safety of the school and a school staff member was advised immediately.

As a result of the threat the school was placed in a Hold & Secure and police were contacted.

The Hold & Secure has now been lifted.

At this time there is no concern for public safety, however all threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated.

ORIGINAL STORY

There were some tense moments in Leduc-area schools Monday, Feb. 11 as one person was arrested after a student received a threatening message.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “This afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. Leduc RCMP responded to a report of uttering threats at Father Leduc Elementary School.

“A student received a threatening snap chat message concerning the safety of the school and advised a staff member immediately.

“As a result of the threat the school was placed in a ‘Hold & Secure’ and police were contacted.

“Leduc RCMP attended the scene immediately and quickly identified the person responsible for sending the threat. One person has been taken into custody.

“The investigation is ongoing and the public will notice sufficient police resources are in the area in order to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“An update will be provided once new information becomes available. “

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

