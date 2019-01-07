Over 30 charges laid against two suspects in Wetaskiwin arrests

Wetaskiwin RCMP gave a lot more than a traffic ticket Jan. 5 after stopping a vehicle…then laying over 30 charges against two suspects.

Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn stated, “On January 5th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Wetaskiwin county peace officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and recovered a stolen snowmobile and trailer.

“Further investigation located a sawed off prohibited firearm with ammunition and a forged firearms licence.

As a result of the investigation Tianna Marie White (26) of Leduc, Alberta has been charged with:

86(1) – careless storage of a firearm/ammunition x2

88(1) – possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

90(1) – carry a concealed weapon

92(1) – unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

94(1) – possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

95(1) – unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

351(1) – possession of break-in instruments

334(b) – theft of a trailer

333.1(1) – theft of a motor vehicle

430(1)(a) – mischief under $5000

145(3) – fail to comply with recognizance x2

145(5.1) – fail to comply with undertaking x2

“She was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released to appear in Wetaskiwin court on January 8th, 2019.

“Kayl Colby McCoy (26) of Leduc, Alberta has been charged with:

86(1) – careless storage of a firearm/ammunition x 2

88(1) – possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

90(1) – carry a concealed weapon

92(1) – unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

94(1) – possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

95(1) – unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

351(1) – possession of break-in instruments

334(b) – theft of a trailer

333.1(1) – theft of a motor vehicle

430(1)(a) – mischief under $5000

145(3) – fail to comply with recognizance x6

376(2)(c) – affix mark without lawful authority

402.2 – identity theft

“He was remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on January 8th, 2019.”

