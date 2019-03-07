Over $50k in equipment stolen from Leduc warehouse: police

A major break and enter with robbery is being investigated by the Leduc RCMP detachment.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Sometime between February 22 and February 25, 2019 a Rocanda warehouse in the City of Leduc was broken into.

“Items stolen included a forklift, a large shop vacuum, a transformer, and other items. Total value of items stolen is over $50 000.

“While we have had success in the past years solving these types of break and enters, we continue to see industrial equipment and materials around the Leduc area targeted,” stated Morla of the Leduc RCMP detachment.

“We hope that a member of the public may have some information on this crime and will come forward to assist us in this investigation.”

“If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

