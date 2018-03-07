PHOTO: Good samaritans help corral escaped cow in Ponoka

So close yet so far: Quick-thinking good samaritans helped corral a cow that escaped out of the VJV Auction Mart in Ponoka Wednesday afternoon. It appears the cow ran out and then headed north on Highway 2A at about 4:30 p.m. It then tried to jump through a snow bank and slipped near the Ponoka Husky gas station. The three helpful gentlemen held down the cow safely until staff could secure the animal and bring it back to the auction mart. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

