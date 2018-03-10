PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

Bashaw Fire Department and EMS crews speak to a tow truck operator Friday after their truck was hit by another vehicle. At the time the operator was collecting a previous vehicle that hit the ditch due icy patches on the road. There were minor injuries from the incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

A collision between a vehicle and tow truck south of Bashaw on Friday night could have ended a lot worse than it did.

At about 9 p.m emergency crews, including the Bashaw Fire Department, EMS and RCMP, were called to the scene of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Highway 21.

The tow truck was collecting a vehicle that had hit the ditch previously the same night. The first incident is believed to be caused from patches of ice on the road. Friday was a relatively sunny day, but a heavy wind blew snow drifts along area highways that melted when nighttime arrived and temperatures dropped.

It is believed that as the tow truck operator was collecting the first vehicle, a second vehicle lost control and hit the truck, however, injuries from the incident were believed to be minor.

Bashaw fire crews stayed to help with traffic control while the tow truck operator collected the first vehicle.

This incident comes on the heals of some tow truck operators advocating for blue emergency lights rather than the orange ones currently in use.

Friday night was a busy one for emergency crews who dealt with a rollover east of Ponoka the same evening. There were patches of ice in that location as well.

