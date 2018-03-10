Bashaw Fire Department and EMS crews speak to a tow truck operator Friday after their truck was hit by another vehicle. At the time the operator was collecting a previous vehicle that hit the ditch due icy patches on the road. There were minor injuries from the incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

A collision between a vehicle and tow truck south of Bashaw on Friday night could have ended a lot worse than it did.

At about 9 p.m emergency crews, including the Bashaw Fire Department, EMS and RCMP, were called to the scene of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Highway 21.

The tow truck was collecting a vehicle that had hit the ditch previously the same night. The first incident is believed to be caused from patches of ice on the road. Friday was a relatively sunny day, but a heavy wind blew snow drifts along area highways that melted when nighttime arrived and temperatures dropped.

It is believed that as the tow truck operator was collecting the first vehicle, a second vehicle lost control and hit the truck, however, injuries from the incident were believed to be minor.

Bashaw fire crews stayed to help with traffic control while the tow truck operator collected the first vehicle.

This incident comes on the heals of some tow truck operators advocating for blue emergency lights rather than the orange ones currently in use.

Friday night was a busy one for emergency crews who dealt with a rollover east of Ponoka the same evening. There were patches of ice in that location as well.

 

While collecting a vehicle that hit the ditch the first time Friday night south of Bashaw, another vehicle ended up colliding with the tow truck. It’s believed there were minor injuries from the incident. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Bashaw Fire Department and EMS crews inspect the scene of the collision. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush recounts Olympic experience

Rush attended the 2018 Winter Olympics as one of the coaches from the Canadian Bobsled team

Government invests $10 million to fight rural crime

Provincial and federal funding to be used for more officers, civilian staff and Crown prosecutors

Grade 6 students from Bentley School graduate from the D.A.R.E. program

D.A.R.E is a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program

Celebrate your favourite volunteer

The deadline for Volunteer Awards nominations is March 23

Red Deer awards luncheon celebrates International Women’s Day

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta hosted annual luncheon

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Blowing snow on Friday afternoon caused for icy spots on area highways in the evening

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

3 woman, suspected gunman dead after hostage standoff at US Veterans home

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read