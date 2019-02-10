Pigeon Lake ice racing

Photos by Stu Salkeld

Racing near Wetaskiwin was technically cancelled due to windchills, but some racers went anyway

Previous story
Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert
Next story
‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Just Posted

Veteran Profile: Perley Cameron, D-Day veteran

Veteran Profile is a new feature by Al Cameron, detailing the lives of Canadian soldiers.

Extreme cold warning returns to Central Alberta

The cold warning broke Thursday afternoon, only to return early Friday morning.

PHOTO: Community members speak to Sylvan Lake students about potential careers

Community members gave career presentations at H.J. Cody over two days

Rocker Bif Naked to perform at Canada Winter Games

Acclaimed Canadian singer hits the stage Feb. 27th

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Pigeon Lake ice racing

Racing near Wetaskiwin was technically cancelled due to windchills, but some racers went anyway

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Alberta strikes working group to make recommendations to ban conversion therapy

Conversion therapy refers to any treatment to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Most Read