Police in Leduc investigate mailbox crime

Police in the City of Leduc are concerned about crime targeted at mail and mailboxes.

According to a press release from Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla Jan. 4, “Leduc RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information regarding the recent damage caused to local mailboxes in the Southpark area and theft of mail.

“Leduc RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Should you notice anything suspicious happening around a mailbox please report it.”

Morla noted if tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

