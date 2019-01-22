Police looking for missing 81 year old Thorsby man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who’s been reported missing near Edmonton.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating 81-year-old Alvin Carlson of Thorsby. Alvin left his residence in Thorsby at approximately 3:30 p.m. on January 20, 2019 and has not been heard from since that time.

“Alvin has medical issues that may require attention and is believed to have diminished mental capacity and may be confused. He is thought to be driving his dark brown 1987 Chevrolet Sportvan bearing Alberta licence plate ‘ECW 090.’

“Alvin is described as Caucasian, having grey hair and green eyes. He is missing his left thumb, and has some visual impairment.

“If you have seen Alvin Carlson or his vehicle, or have information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951 or any police department immediately.”

