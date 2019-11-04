Police say Buck Lake man arrested with stolen vehicle, drugs

A man from Buck Lake is facing 15 charges after police allege he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs and housebreaking tools when arrested.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “In the early morning hours of November 3rd, 2019, the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit responded to a theft of a truck from a business parking lot in Falun, AB.

“The Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP, Red Deer RCMP, and the RCMP Police Dog Services located the vehicle in Red Deer and arrested the loan occupant.

“A subsequent search located approximately $2,600 in methamphetamine. Trevor Douglas McKay (26) of Buck Lake, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Theft of a truck

· Operation while prohibited

· Mischief over $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Disguised with the intent to commit offence

· Possession of methamphetamine

· Exceed maximum speed limit

· Driver not wearing a seatbelt

· Drive uninsured motor vehicle on a highway

· Transporting liquor in an open container

· Drive vehicle on highway while distracted

· Fail to surrender suspended motor vehicle licence

· Possess operator’s licence not subsisting

· Use operator’s licence not subsisting

“McKay was brought before a Justice of the Peace for a bail hearing and was remanded and is scheduled to appear in the Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on November 5th, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

