UPDATED Police report one man died in Nisku explosion Dec. 27

UPDATE 2

Tragically, a man has died after an explosion at a welding shop in the Nisku Industrial Park Dec. 27.

RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Hibbs stated, “On Dec. 27, 2018, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Leduc RCMP responded to an explosion at Ja-Co Welding at 1304 8 Street in Nisku, Alta.

“Police, Fire, and EMS arrived on scene to discover one male in his early 40s deceased. Another male was transported to hospital in Edmonton by EMS with serious injuries.

“Name of the deceased male will not be released. RCMP remain on scene as the investigation continues.”

UPDATED

Leduc County released information about firefighting efforts Dec. 27 after an explosion occurred.

According to communications person Katharine Degaust, “At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, an industrial explosion occurred in the Nisku Business Park at 8 Street and 13 Avenue.

“Our crews, including more than 20 firefighters from Station 1 (Nisku), Station 6 (Calmar) and Station 5 (EIA) worked quickly to evacuate the building,” says Leduc County Fire Chief Keven Lefebvre. “After a primary search of the building, a decision was made to allow acetylene tanks, which were on fire, to vent off. This will mitigate risks on scene.”

“At this time, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

“Crews will remain on scene as required.

ORIGINAL STORY

People in the Leduc and Nisku areas are being warned away from an area after police reported an explosion Dec. 27.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Hibbs, “Leduc RCMP along with Leduc Fire, EMS and Occupational Health and Safety are currently on scene in Nisku, Alta., as result of an explosion that happened around 8:15 a.m. this morning.

“No further details are available at this time. While there is no concern for public safety the public are asked to stay away from the area.”

Updates will be made as soon as information is available.

