Pro-pipeline protest in Nisku having effects on traffic

Just before noon on Wed., Dec. 19, Leduc RCMP warned the public that a pro-pipelines and anti-carbon tax protest was already affecting Hwy. #2 traffic.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, at about 11 a.m. “The RCMP are advising travellers that currently there are extreme traffic delays on the overpasses (Highway 19 and Airport Road) at the QEII, as a result of a planned convoy into Nisku.

“Delays can be expected for the next two hours as a result of this convoy. Motorists are recommended to avoid any travel in the area.

“Traffic westbound to the airport on Airport Road is moving, although slowed.

“There are also traffic delays throughout Nisku and the Leduc North Business Park.”

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was also scheduled to speak in Nisku Dec. 19 about various issues related to the oil and gas industry.

(Photo courtesy Facebook user Katarina Backs)

