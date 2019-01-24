RCMP charge corporal with assault in 2017 Niksu arrest

Alberta RCMP officer faces two assault charges

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon after a suspect allegedly suffered a broken bone Nov. 15.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Fraser Logan, “The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced that an Alberta RCMP member, Cpl. Peter MacMillan, 37, of the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, was charged with the following: one count of assault causing bodily harm; and one count of assault with a weapon.

“The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 15, 2017 where Cpl. MacMillan placed a 26-year-old man under arrest for possession of stolen property at a Nisku, Alta. area gas station.

“During the arrest, it is alleged that Cpl. MacMillan used both physical force and a pair of handcuffs to strike the man. The individual sustained serious injuries, including a left orbital floor fracture (injury to the skull).

“An internal RCMP Code of Conduct review is being conducted. Cpl. MacMillan has been suspended with pay and will remain off-duty until the internal process and all criminal charges have been resolved. Cpl. MacMillan has 16 years of service with the RCMP.

“Cpl. MacMillan was served with an appearance notice, and is required to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

No other information will be released at this time as the matter is now before the courts.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

