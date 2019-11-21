RCMP find burned out vehicles near Pigeon Lake

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating stolen, destroyed vehicles found in the Pigeon Lake area that date back years.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On Friday, November 15th, 2019, the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of RCMP Air Services attended the area of Pigeon Lake and Pigeon Lake Reserve to search for stolen property.

“The owners of cottages and homes in the summer villages around Pigeon Lake have often been targeted for break and enters and thefts. The search resulted in the recovery of six all terrain vehicles and two golf carts.

“These vehicles were extremely damaged or burned. The RCMP Auto Theft Unit is continuing their examination of the recovered vehicles with five being identified thus far. Four vehicles were confirmed to have been stolen from the Pigeon Lake area with dates going back as far as 2013.

“If anyone has information regarding these recovered vehicles or any suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca