RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

More serious crime in the rural areas as Breton/Thorsby RCMP investigate a break and enter, this time to a large, regional recreation facility.

According to RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On March 24, 2018 Thorsby/Breton RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to the Winfield Arena.

“Investigation into the matter revealed that the incident occurred between 2 and 2:40 a.m. Entry was gained through the back emergency door.

“The suspects caused extensive property damage and made off with several items including food, a Delta-brand power mitre saw, hand tools and chemicals. The total loss has reached a substantial value.

“If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Breton RCMP at 780-7696-3920; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.”

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

