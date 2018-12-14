RCMP Major Crimes Unit South lay charges in homicide

23-year-old Chelsey Lagrelle of Sunchild First Nation charged with manslaughter

A 23 year old woman has been charged with manslaughter after the remains of 25 year old Samantha Sharpe were found on the Sunchild First Nation Dec. 12.

“The RCMP has laid charges against a female following an assault with a weapon that left a 25-year-old woman deceased and a 24-year-old male injured,” stated RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott in a press release Dec. 13.

“At 2:36 a.m. on December 12, Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a call of a person in distress on the Sunchild First Nation. RCMP arrived with EMS and a female victim was declared deceased.

“The suspect was arrested at a different location, without incident. The RCMP determined that the victims and the accused were known to each other. This was an isolated incident with no risk to public safety.

“Major Crimes Unit South with the assistance of Red Deer Forensic Identification Section, the Interview Assistance Team and Rocky Mountain House Detachment are all collaborating on this investigation.

“An autopsy was held this morning at the Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the manner of death has been determined to be homicide.

“23-year-old Chelsey Lagrelle of Sunchild First Nation has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Samantha Sharpe, as well as assault with a weapon. She remains in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court on December 19 at the Provincial Court in Rocky Mountain House.

“While the investigation continues, the RCMP can confirm that they are not seeking any other suspects in relation to this tragic incident.”

Stu.salkeld@piupestoneflyer.ca

