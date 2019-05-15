RCMP seize 4,500 magic mushroom doses near Canmore

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services score significant drug seizures in Banff and Jasper

RCMP traffic officers have been doing double duty lately, snagging significant amounts of illegal drugs.

According to a press release from Cst. Mike Hibbs, “Traffic stops on Alberta’s highways can lead to significant seizures of illicit drugs, firearms, stolen goods and other contraband materials.

“On April 9, 2019, an RCMP member stopped a vehicle for speeding near Jasper, Alta at which time the member observed numerous items relating to drug trafficking. The lone vehicle occupant was arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 1.8 kg of cocaine and phenacetin (buffer), 250 g of methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).

“On April 14, 2019, an RCMP member stopped a vehicle for two traffic offences near Canmore, Alta. The member formed grounds that the vehicle occupants were in possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. The two vehicle occupants were arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 45 lb. of cannabis and 5 lb. of psilocybin mushrooms.

“The drugs seized in both stops would roughly equate to 7,200 average cocaine doses, 2,500 average methamphetamine doses, 61,000 average-sized cannabis joints and 4,500 average psilocybin mushroom doses.

“The trafficking of any drug is illegal. The recent legalization of cannabis means that there are legal avenues to obtain and consume cannabis,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “These drug seizures are evidence that traffickers can be caught – our officers are skilled, professional members trained in detection of drug trafficking.”

“Alberta RCMP Traffic Services go beyond promoting road safety through enforcement activities. The RCMP will continue to work very closely with our law enforcement and safety partners to keep traveling criminals off Alberta roads and to further reduce crime in Alberta.”

