RCMP warn of fake $100 bills around Wetaskiwin

If you’re accepting a $100 bill from someone around Wetaskiwin, you might want to take a very close look at that bill because RCMP are warning there’s counterfeit circulating in this area.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “The Wetaskiwin RCMP have received numerous reports of counterfeit $100 Canadian bills being used to make purchase at local businesses over the past several weeks.

“All of the bills have similar identifying marks indicating they are counterfeit.

· The serial number is LGQ03229158

· The hologram part of the bill has the number 5 or 10 on it instead of 100

· There is black marker around the hologram or the hologram has been entirely blacked out

· The hologram on the bill has been removed from other, lower, Canadian currency and attached to the counterfeit bill.

· The contour around the hologram part of the counterfeit bill is ‘cut out’ in order to insert a hologram from a real Canadian bill.

· There is partial to no lifted brail on the bill.

· The Canadian leaf found on the corner of the bill is white, on legal currency it should be transparent.

“The RCMP are reminding local business owners and their employees to examine and verify all currency that is given to them.

“If someone gives you a bill and you think it might be a fake, don’t accept it and ask for another bill and/or contact your local police detachment.

“If anyone has information regarding this, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca