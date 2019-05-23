Red Deer man arrested in connection with Leduc armed robbery

Leduc RCMP have arrested one man in connection to an armed robbery of a taxi earlier this year.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On April 6, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Leduc RCMP with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and Edmonton Police Air 1 responded to an armed robbery of a taxi in Leduc County, Alberta.

“The taxi driver picked up two males in the area of Walmart South Common in Edmonton and began to drive them to their destination. The taxi driver stopped his vehicle by the weigh scales in Leduc County and one of the males brandished a knife demanding that the taxi driver take them to their destination. The taxi driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury and called 911.

“After an investigation by Leduc RCMP Craig Oliver Strawberry a 35-year-old man from Red Deer has been charged with Robbery.

“With the assistance of the Red Deer RCMP Strawberry was arrested on May 22, 2019 without incident and is awaiting a bail hearing.

“The RCMP remains committed to conducting thorough and diligent investigations, often times working in partnership with surrounding jurisdictions, as crime knows no borders. We don’t always see immediate arrests, but always know we investigate all aspects of the reported crimes,” said Inspector Dale Kendall, Officer in charge of the Leduc detachment.

ORIGINAL STORY

Leduc RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

Leduc, Alta – On April 6, 2019 at approximately 10:30 pm, Leduc RCMP with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and Edmonton Police Air 1 responded to an armed robbery of a taxi in Leduc County, Alberta. The taxi driver picked up two males in the area of Walmart South Common in Edmonton and began to drive them to their destination. The taxi driver stopped his vehicle by the weigh scales in Leduc County and one of the males brandished a knife demanding that the taxi driver take them to their destination. The taxi driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury and called 911.

The two suspects fled in the taxi south on Highway 2. The vehicle was found abandoned the following day.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible suspects in this case.

