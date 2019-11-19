Red Deer man facing 13 charges after late night pursuit

A Red Deer man is facing 13 charges after a late night pursuit involving Leduc and Edmonton police.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith, “On November 18, 2019 at approximately 10:20 p.m., Leduc RCMP stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence on Highway 2 near Highway 625. The vehicle pulled to a stop, but failed to remain stopped and fled from police at a high rate of speed.

“Circumstances during the traffic stop caused the officer to have a concern for public safety, and a pursuit was initiated.

“The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed into Edmonton, nearly colliding with a civilian vehicle. The vehicle was abandoned by the driver in Edmonton and the driver fled on foot. The female passenger was located in the vehicle and later arrested for Failure to comply with conditions of Recognizance.

“Edmonton Police along with support helicopter Air 1 and canine unit assisted in locating and arresting the male driver.

“The 25-year-old male from Red Deer has been charged with:

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

• 8 counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of Recognizance

• 2 counts of Failure to Comply with Probation Order

“He is being held in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.

“No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

“If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

