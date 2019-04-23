Robbery in Leduc County estimated at $40,000

Leduc RCMP investigate break and enter and theft of firearms

Leduc RCMP are investigating a break and enter in Leduc County that involves stolen firearms.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith, “On April 23, 2019 Leduc RCMP responded to a break and enter to a rural property in Leduc County in the area of Range Road 245 and Township 500.

“The unknown suspects gained entry into the shop and a number of items were stolen. The theft occurred during the early hours of April 23, 2019.

“Items stolen included two rifles, a shotgun and a blue 2005 Dodge Dakota with a black canopy, yellow writing on the rear side of the cab windows and licence plate FUH 509. Total value of items stolen is over $40,000.

“If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

