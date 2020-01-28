Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, charged with First Degree Murder

RCMP are looking for a man who has been charged with First Degree Murder in relation to a death in Wetaskiwin.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “On Jan. 3, 2020 the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a homicide in the city of Wetaskiwin.

“An investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Unit has led to first degree murder charges against Ryan Jake Applegarth (27).

“Applegarth has not been located by the RCMP since an earlier request for public assistance on Jan. 6, when he had arrest warrants on unrelated charges.

“The whereabouts of Applegarth remain unknown and the Major Crimes Unit is now looking to take him into custody. He is believed to be in either the Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis or Edmonton area. He is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

“Applegarth is described as:

– Indigenous

– 5’11” tall / 181 lbs.

– Black hair / brown eyes

– Wears glasses

“If you have seen him, or know the whereabouts of Ryan Jake Applegarth, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or your local RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca