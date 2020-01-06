Samson First Nation fugitive wanted by police

Wetaskiwin, Alta. – The RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate Ryan Jake Applegarth (27) of Samson First Nation. He is currently wanted on arrest warrants for charges stemming from different incidents.

Applegarth’s charges include assault, assault with a weapon as well as failing to comply with conditions, amongst others. He is believed to be dangerous and the public should not approach.

Applegarth is described as:

– Indigenous

– 5’11” tall / 181 lbs.

– Black hair / brown eyes

– Wears glasses

If you have seen him, or know the whereabouts of Ryan Jake Applegarth, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or your local RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”