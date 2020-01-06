Samson First Nation fugitive wanted by police

Wetaskiwin RCMP trying to locate wanted man

  • Jan. 6, 2020 3:56 p.m.

Wetaskiwin, Alta. – The RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate Ryan Jake Applegarth (27) of Samson First Nation. He is currently wanted on arrest warrants for charges stemming from different incidents.

Applegarth’s charges include assault, assault with a weapon as well as failing to comply with conditions, amongst others. He is believed to be dangerous and the public should not approach.

Applegarth is described as:

– Indigenous

– 5’11” tall / 181 lbs.

– Black hair / brown eyes

– Wears glasses

If you have seen him, or know the whereabouts of Ryan Jake Applegarth, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or your local RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Atom 1 Lakers fall short against Red Deer

The Atom 1 Lakers lost 4-2 to Red Deer in their first game of 2020 at the NexSource Centre on Jan. 4

Tips to achieve that New Year’s Resolution from Sylvan Lake gym owner

Scott McDermott gives a few tips on how to achieve your New Year’s Resolution

Series shot in Sylvan Lake now streaming world-wide

Abracadavers was partially shot in Sylvan Lake during the summer of 2017

Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Samson First Nation fugitive wanted by police

Wetaskiwin RCMP trying to locate wanted man

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s

Dr. Keith Hoyte admits to crimes involving victims aged 17 to 46 from 1983/1984 to 2013

Accused in fatal shooting at Walmart Red Deer seeks legal aid

Chase Freed charged with 6 counts, including second-degree murder and attempted murder with firearm

Alberta’s $30M energy war room is a cavalcade of errors, Opposition says

NDP energy critic says the Canadian Energy Centre should be shut down

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read