Snowfall warning for central Alberta

Environment Canada expects 10 to 20 cms of snowfall overnight of Thursday

A spring snowfall warning is in effect for central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the snowfall warning Thursday morning stating that the area is expected to see 10 to 25 cms of snow.

“Heavy snow will move into the Grande Cache region early Thursday evening and spread southeastward towards Red Deer by Friday morning,” states a release. “The heavy snow will begin to taper off through the day Friday.”

Depending on the timing, Environment Canada says the warning may be extended southwards should the location of the heaviest snowfall shift.

As with any snowfall warning, Environment Canada advises motorists adjust their driving to the conditions and to watch for changing road conditions.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to getprepared.gc.ca.

“Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.”

Area residents are advised to monitor alerts and they can report severe weather through email at: ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

