Snowfall warning set for central Alberta

Some areas are expected to receive 20 cms by Friday morning

Central Alberta is expected to receive quite a bit of snow starting Thursday morning.

“The highest amounts of snow are anticipated to fall west of a line running from Red Deer to Milk River, including Lethbridge and Calgary,” states an alert from Environment Canada.

“Some areas may receive up to 20 cm locally before the snow tapers off by Friday morning.”

Along with the snow is a risk of freezing rain and dense fog overnight before the snowfall begins.

On Wednesday morning fog in the Ponoka area was so dense that Wolf Creek Public Schools cancelled buses while keeping schools open.

Environment Canada advises that warnings will be adjusted if the snow or fog becomes widespread.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.