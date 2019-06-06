Stettler County, Paradise Shores clash during subdivision appeal board hearing

Recreational development permit deemed incomplete, developer appeals

  • Jun. 6, 2019 2:00 p.m.

by Jessica Jones for the Settler Independent

The controversy surrounding Paradise Shores RV park continued during a Stettler County subdivision appeal board hearing on June 5, which was set to discuss an incomplete recreational development permit from the developer.

Stettler County’s development authority reviewed an outdoor recreational facility application from Paradise Shores, which included the development of 318 campsites and RV stalls around Buffalo Lake. It was deemed incomplete, said County of Settler Director of Communications Niki Thorsteinsson.

“There was not enough information to take to the Municipal Planning Commission so the permit was sent back to the developer,” she explained.

“The developer disagreed and thought it was complete enough so appealed the decision.”

The Subdivision Development Appeal Board (SDAB) hearing only accepted arguments in relation to the “completeness” or “incompleteness” of the application, and was primarily a discussion between two parties: Dave Hamm, owner of Paradise Shores, and Stettler County’s development authority.

Hamm’s legal council, Robert Shuett, along with the County’s development authority and legal council, were also present at the hearing. People who opposed the development around the lake, as well as lease holders who have purchased sites, were also in attendance, Thorsteinsson said.

Later in the day, the hearing was closed by the SDAB; it has 15 days to issue a decision.

If the board deems the application now complete, the County’s development authority would process the permit. If the application is still deemed incomplete, “there would be a conversation with the applicant” said Thorsteinsson, who also noted that the developer could be asked to issue a new permit.

The original submitted development permit from Paradise Shores was comprised of a plan to create recreation facilities and activities on approximately 83 acres of land. In partial, the application consisted of walking and biking trails, concessions, docks, a splash park, an “aqua glide” water park, sports courts and parking, in addition to the 318 campsites.

“Our timeline, having been forced off schedule due to the unfortunate decision by the SDAB needs to be addressed this camping season,” Hamm stated in a letter enclosed in the development permit application.

“The resort’s 221 families who have chosen Settler County and Buffalo Lake as their preferred destination for family fun for decades to come, need clear signals and definite action in order to show that this project is not going away,” the letter further stated.

While the June 5 appeal hearing is a separate issue into the ongoing saga between Settler County and Paradise Shores, it comes at the heels of a stop work order issued in May by the county over health and safety concerns at existing leases.

Thorsteinsson says that there were 41 conditions that had to be met. Lease holders are required to move their trailers from the sites before June 17. To date, Thorsteinsson says there are about 70-75 trailers still on site.

“In the event that all of the RVs have not been removed from the Paradise Shores site by June 17, the County will proceed with further enforcement action to ensure the property is brought into compliance with the conditions of the current Subdivision and Development Appeal Board decision,” County of Settler Development Officer Jacinta Donovan, said. According to the County’s Land Use Bylaw, the municipality is able to enter the land or building and take “any action necessary to carry out the order.”

“We are hoping the developer meets compliance, so we can get people back on their camping spots, but we can’t do that at the peril of health and safety,” Thorsteinsson added.

Previous story
Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

“Living the Warrior Code” to premier in Sylvan Lake

The film tells the story of Scott McDermott’s journey back to Ultraman

PHOTOS: Walk the Talk in Sylvan Lake

The annual Walk the Talk event was moved to the Community Centre due to the threat of rain

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

Sylvan Lake Directory donates to fine arts program

The delivery day fundraiser on June 1 was in support of the HJ Cody fine arts program

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Edmonton to Calgary walk includes 30 core walkers engaging communities along the way

Stettler County, Paradise Shores clash during subdivision appeal board hearing

Recreational development permit deemed incomplete, developer appeals

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Red Deer veteran will be in France for D-Day to say his ‘goodbyes’ to Canadians that didn’t make it back

75 anniversary of battle

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Most Read