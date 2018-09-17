Strathcona County RCMP appeal for information to identify victim

Strathcona County RCMP are looking for help in identifying the victim of possible foul play whose remains were found in a rural area recently.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Warren, “RCMP Major Crimes is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an adult male who was found deceased in a rural area last week.

“On Thursday September 13, 2018 at approximately 5 a.m., a body of an adult male was found in an industrial area in rural Strathcona County. A death investigation commenced and an autopsy was conducted on Friday, September 15, 2018 but further examinations at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton are required.

“To date, RCMP have not been able to positively identify the deceased person.

“RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased person by reviewing the attached composite sketch and description: Black male, 25 to 35 years of age,6’2” tall, 238 lbs.

“RCMP are also seeking information on a white cube van that is believed to be connected to the investigation. RCMP have already identified and spoken with the registered owner but are seeking information from the public if the van had been seen in their neighbourhoods or in their travels between September 11 and September 13, 2018.

“Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased and/or information on the vehicle you are asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca