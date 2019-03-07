Sundre family confronts ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ thieves trying to steal truck

Sundre RCMP are warning the public about an incident where suspects are alleged to have threatened someone with a firearm.

According to Sundre RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Joe Mandel, “On March 7, 2019 at 10:47a.m., RCMP Sundre detachment received a complaint that a vehicle was just stolen from a rural residence in the Eagle Hill area just east of the Town of Sundre.

“Police attended and learned that the home owner was out of the country and he contacted family members to attend his residence as his video security system alerted him that an unknown dark Lexus SUV with two suspicious people were outside his residence.

“The father of the home owner attended and found two individuals, a man and a woman, in the process of driving the homeowner’s pickup truck out of the garage. The father knew immediately that the two persons were thieves and used his vehicle to block the thieves from stealing his son’s pickup truck.

“The home owner’s brother arrived at the residence at the moment the thieves were fleeing in both the Lexus SUV and pickup truck. The thieves drove around the father’s truck that was initially blocking them and fled down the long driveway. The two family members jumped into their vehicle and went after the duo.

“The thieves encountered a third family member of the home owner who had used her vehicle to block their exit. Thieves managed to drive through the ditch and around that vehicle and onto the main road heading north. The family members pursued after the thieves in their own vehicles and chased them down a dead end road. The family members used their vehicle and waited for the culprits to turnaround and come back, which they did. The female in the Lexus SUV hit the ditch and got it stuck.

“She jumped out of the Lexus and into the stolen pickup truck with the male. The male approached the two family members that were blocking the road, in the stolen pickup truck and pointed a sawed off small calibre rifle at the two family members demanding they get out of his way.

“They did not and the thief drove into the ditch where he momentarily got stuck in the snow. One of the family members obtained a photo of the driver before he managed to get the pickup truck free and get away.

“The pickup truck is a black 2016 GMC Sierra Duramax Diesel with Alberta plate BWL6101 and VIN 1GT42YE8XGF288853. The truck will have minor damage to both the front driver side and front passenger side.

“Suspect 1: Mid to late 20s Caucasian male, Slim build, Light brown hair, Moustache, Brown Carhartt clothing, Beige ball cap with a dark brim and Wearing sunglasses.

“Suspect 2: Early 20s Caucasian female, Black winter clothing and Wearing Sunglasses.

“If you can identify the suspects or see the pick up truck and suspects, please call the Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675 or call your local police. DO NOT APPROACH THEM as they are considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

