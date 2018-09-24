Suspect in Wetaskiwin trunk kidnapping arrested

Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants for suspects of armed robbery as well

A suspect in a bizarre kidnapping attempt in Wetaskiwin has been arrested on arrest warrants for an unrelated matter.

Last summer, Wetaskiwin RCMP investigated an incident where a young woman escaped from a vehicle trunk in an apparent kidnapping attempt. Wetaskiwin RCMP made arrests in the incident, but were still looking for one suspect, Catlin Ermineskin, 27, of Maskwacis.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Hibbs, “Ponoka RCMP would like to advise that on Sept.19, 2018, Maskwacis RCMP arrested two males wanted on outstanding warrants.

“Catlin Ermineskin (27) is charged with one count of armed robbery. He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court Sept. 21.

“Kelly Ermineskin (30) is charged with one count of armed robbery. He was released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on Oct. 5, 2018.

“Ponoka and Maskwacis RCMP would like to thank the general public for their assistance.”

ORIGINAL STORY

“As a result of an investigation into an armed robbery which occurred on August 11 at Hammy’s Liquor Store in Ponoka, the RCMP have laid charges against three males.

“Patrick Andrew Littlechild was arrested and charged and appeared in court in Wetaskiwin on August 14, 2018.

“Arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Catlin Owen Ermineskin and 30-year-old Kelly Roderick Ermineskin. Both have been charged with robbery.

“If you know the whereabouts of either Kelly Ermineskin or Catlin Ermineskin, please contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.”

