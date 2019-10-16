The sexual assault suspect had a distinctive ball cap on. Submitted

Suspect wearing Batman cap sexually assaults woman on Main Street Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Sexual Assault – Seek Information and ID suspect

Wetaskiwin RCMP are seeking a young, indigenous suspect in a late night sexual assault.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On September 22nd, 2019 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP received a 911 call of a suspect male that stalked a female victim for a couple blocks down Main Street before approaching her, where he grabbed her buttocks.

“The suspect male ran off when she screamed and someone else on the street came to her assistance.

“The suspect male was described as indigenous, 20-26 years old, small to medium build, approximately 5’8” tall, with black hair, wearing a dark shirt, grey hoody, dark pants and a black baseball hat with batman logos.

“The female victim although shaken up, was not injured.

“Attached is a sketch completed by Behavioural Sciences Sketch Artist, based on what the victim recollected.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP are currently investigating matter. The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

