Sylvan Lake building permits soar in November

  • Dec. 15, 2022 2:30 a.m.

November was a strong month for building permits, making up 32 per cent of Sylvan Lake’s $40.6 million in permits for 2022.

A total of $13.3 million in permits were issued in November, with a new apartment building on Broadway Rise valued at over $9 million contributing significantly to the high monthly total. The application for the 76 unit building indicates an expected completion date of November 2023.

Another major permit, valued at $1.2 million is a gas bar, convenience store and carwash. Sylvan Lake communications officer Jared Waldo confirmed in an email that this is proposed to be a Shell gas station and will be located at #1 Crestview Blvd. on the corner of Crestview Blvd. and 50 Street in Sylvan Lake.

Shoppers DM Renos?

In addition to other permits, seven new residential building permits were issued in November — four were for duplexes and three for detached homes.

This year has surpassed 2021, when the total value of building permits issued in Sylvan Lake was $26,089,569.

