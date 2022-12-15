Sylvan Lake building permits soar in November

November was a strong month for building permits, making up 32 per cent of Sylvan Lake’s $40.6 million in permits for 2022.

A total of $13.3 million in permits were issued in November, with a new apartment building on Broadway Rise valued at over $9 million contributing significantly to the high monthly total. The application for the 76 unit building indicates an expected completion date of November 2023.

Another major permit, valued at $1.2 million is a gas bar, convenience store and carwash. Sylvan Lake communications officer Jared Waldo confirmed in an email that this is proposed to be a Shell gas station and will be located at #1 Crestview Blvd. on the corner of Crestview Blvd. and 50 Street in Sylvan Lake.

In addition to other permits, seven new residential building permits were issued in November — four were for duplexes and three for detached homes.

This year has surpassed 2021, when the total value of building permits issued in Sylvan Lake was $26,089,569.