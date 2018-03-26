Shareena Ermineskin (middle) is crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta as a pageant in Calgary recently. Her platform was suicide awareness. Photo submitted

Teen from Maskwacis crowned Miss Central Alberta

The 13-year-old is heading to Toronto, Ont. for nationals in August

A pageant contestant with a message of suicide awareness is taking her platform to the competition’s national stage.

Shareena Ermineskin, 13, from the Montana First Nation is the youngest contestant to be crowned as Miss Teen Central Alberta during a Miss Teen Alberta pageant held in Calgary recently.

One of the challenges in the pageant was for contestants to have a platform. For Ermineskin, it was a personal one, explained her aunt Katherine Swampy; Ermineskin’s best friend committed suicide last year and it had a lasting affect on her.

“It completely devastated her,” said Swampy.

Seeing the pageant took Ermineskin on a positive upward path of advocacy and raising awareness. It helped channel her pain into something positive.Since starting this process, Ermineskin has spoken at area schools and events.

While Ermineskin was nervous about the whole experience, considering she was so young compared to the others, Swampy encouraged her to compete. The first step was getting past all the different questions, interviews and photos.

“She was selected out of hundreds of girls,” said Swampy.

In her platform, Ermineskin pointed out how serious the issue of suicide is in Maskwacis. She wants to help end the stigmas on mental health as well as encourage youths to seek help and hopefully prevent suicide, said Swampy.

“I really see it uplifting her. Not only her, the teens around her are uplifted.”

Next stop: Toronto, Ont. in August for the Miss Teen Canada Nationals pageant.

It’s going to be an experience to remember, suggests Swampy, who pointed out this will be Ermineskin’s first trip out of Alberta.

 

Shareena Ermineskin poses with her new crown after winning the Miss Teen Central Alberta pageant recently. The 13-year-old is heading to nationals in Toronto, Ont. in August. Photo submitted

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents
Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says local vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Annual musical festival needs volunteers to continue

The 19th annual Sylvan Celebration of Music festival showcased a wide range of performers

Photo: Teamwork gets the job done quicker

Seventy-eight year old George Brown out shoveling snow with his three granddaughters last Sunday

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Full weekend to celebrate NexSource Centre’s first birthday

April 6-7 will be jam-packed with action and excitement at the NexSource Centre

Slideshow: Capes and Crowns Ball highlights

The sold out ball gave families an opportunity to dress up, dance, and fundraise for a bus

Three guns stolen in Wetaskiwin rural break and enter

Wetaskiwin RCMP seek information on two break and enters in rural Wetaskiwin

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada will send 283 athletes to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, looking to mine 100-plus medals Down Under

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

