Thorsby RCMP investigate stolen custom motorcycle

A unique motorcycle, likely very valuable, was discreetly stolen in Warburg last weekend and police are asking the public for assistance.

According to Cpl. Laurel Scott, RCMP Media Relations Group, “Thorsby RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a custom built motorcycle that was stolen overnight on June 1st from a residence in Warburg.

“It is believed the motorcycle was loaded on a trailer or pushed down the street as the exhaust is very loud. The motorcycle is a custom built chopper, black and chrome in colour. “

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca