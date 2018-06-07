Thorsby RCMP investigate stolen custom motorcycle

Stolen custom chopper said to have ‘very loud pipes’

A unique motorcycle, likely very valuable, was discreetly stolen in Warburg last weekend and police are asking the public for assistance.

According to Cpl. Laurel Scott, RCMP Media Relations Group, “Thorsby RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a custom built motorcycle that was stolen overnight on June 1st from a residence in Warburg.

“It is believed the motorcycle was loaded on a trailer or pushed down the street as the exhaust is very loud. The motorcycle is a custom built chopper, black and chrome in colour. “

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Legal pot not a public health or safety threat
Next story
WATCH: 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP warn public of new and seasonal scams

Learn to recognize and protect yourself and others from scams

Feed your passions at the library this summer

The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation

Photos: Tim Horton’s Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton’s held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

Lots to see and do at this weekend’s rodeo

The 54th annual Eckville Indoor Arena is held June 8-9

WATCH: Spaghetti spectacle brings in $1,300 for Flipside

Annual Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza partnered to raise money for Flipside Youth Centre

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Thorsby RCMP investigate stolen custom motorcycle

Stolen custom chopper said to have ‘very loud pipes’

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

WATCH: 11th annual Women of Excellence Awards another big hit

Lynne Mulder received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

Most Read