Three guns stolen in Wetaskiwin rural break and enter

Wetaskiwin RCMP seek information on two break and enters in rural Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating more rural break and enters, one even more serious than usual: three guns were stolen.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 24th at 10:36 in the morning RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter in the area of Township Road 453 and Highway 771. Entry was gained through a window of the residence and the garage.

“Police attended and it was determined that entry was to the garage and residence. The garage door was pried open and a window of the residence was broken. Drawers were opened and rummaged through. Numerous items were stolen including a chainsaw, two commercial air nail guns, a generator, planer, numerous bottles of alcohol and three firearms were also taken.

“The firearms stolen are described as: Browning 308 with a 22 inch barrel in .308 caliber, a Remington 700 300 and a Browning 30-06.“

Another break-in

Hepburn noted another break-in occurred in the Pigeon Lake area. “The second break and enter occurred in the area of Crystal Springs Summer Village,” stated Hepburn. “Police were dispatched to a break and enter that had occurred sometime in the last day.

“Entry was gained to the garage as well as the residence through a back door. The bedrooms had also been rummaged through.

“Jewelry and an Apple computer were stolen.”

Police urge anyone with information about these incident to please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

