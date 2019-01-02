Three Wetaskiwin area men charged in alleged $140K break and enter

Wetaskiwin RCMP CRU lay charges in $140,000 rural break and enter

Three local men are facing serious charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP allege they were involved in a break and enter of about $140,000 value.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On Dec 6, 2018 Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction (CRU) with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP located a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in Wetaskiwin.

“A search of the vehicle located several items inside that did not belong to the owner of the vehicle. Following an extensive investigation it was determined that three individuals had been involved in the rural break and enter in which the vehicle was stolen from.

“The location had in total three vehicles and several tools stolen from the rural Wetaskiwin property. As a result of the investigation the following have been charged:

“Emery Flormann (35) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with: Breaking & entering and committing theft and seven counts of Fail to comply with his recognizance. He was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court Jan. 2.

“Joel Hofer (25) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with: Breaking & entering and committing theft. He was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin court on January 3, 2019.

“Trent McAdam (33) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with: break & enter and committing theft. He was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody on other matters.

“All three vehicles have been recovered along with some of the tools stolen.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

