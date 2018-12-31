Three Wetaskiwin-area suspects face 52 charges after guns and drugs seized

Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit conduct search warrant, seize firearms and drugs

It was an unmerry Christmas for three Wetaskiwin-area suspects who were snared in a Dec. 20 police raid that netted drugs and guns.

According to a Dec. 31 press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On December 20, 2018 the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP members arrested a male wanted on outstanding warrants at a residence in Wetaskiwin.

“A search was executed on the residence where two loaded firearms, one unloaded firearm and a substantial quantity of methamphetamine were seized.

“As a result, the following individuals were charged with a total of 52 charges including: Wayne Wiebe, 37, of Wetaskiwin, Alta., has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, four counts of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition, four counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order, three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition. He was brought before a justice of the peace and was held in custody. He is to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on January 3, 2019.

“Sheldon Augusta, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, four counts of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition, eight counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order, three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and fail to comply with a recognizance. He was brought before a justice of the Peace and was held in custody. He is to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on January 3, 2019.

“Thomaline Nepoose, 27, of Maskwacis, Alta. has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, four counts of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition, three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm. She was brought before a Justice of Peace and released to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on January 22, 2019.”

